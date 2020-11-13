GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GAIL (India) stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

