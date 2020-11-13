GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

