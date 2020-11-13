GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Down to $822.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $822.00, but opened at $789.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $811.00, with a volume of 241,067 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 722.83.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 938 ($12.26), for a total transaction of £469,000 ($612,751.50).

About GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

