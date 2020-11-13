General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

