Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Head to Head Review

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp N/A N/A N/A NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $560,000.00 7.07 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A NIC $354.20 million 4.40 $50.43 million $0.77 30.21

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Generation Hemp and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 0 1 2 1 3.00

NIC has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

NIC beats Generation Hemp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc. operates as a real estate brokerage company in Denver, Colorado. It buys and sells third party owned real estate properties. The company also provides property management, property maintenance and repair services for third party owners. In addition, it is involved in the rental of warehouse property to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in December 2018. Generation Hemp Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

