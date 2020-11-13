Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:GEL opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

