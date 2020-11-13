GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $13.60 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $975.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $46,045.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,658 shares of company stock worth $3,928,904 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

