Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €89.44 ($105.22).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

ETR:GXI opened at €98.85 ($116.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.22. Gerresheimer AG has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

