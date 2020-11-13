GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.46

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 98709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.