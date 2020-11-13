Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. Givaudan has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.88.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.