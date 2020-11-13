GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $106.00

GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.00, but opened at $101.00. GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.09. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million and a P/E ratio of 38.89.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

