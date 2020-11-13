Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,667 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

