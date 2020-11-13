Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.25. Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 401,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 million and a P/E ratio of -26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

