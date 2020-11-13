Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.65. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

