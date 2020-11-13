Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Trading Up 34.8%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) shares were up 34.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.25 and last traded at C$38.96. Approximately 2,995,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,312% from the average daily volume of 212,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GC shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,625. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total transaction of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,821.75.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

