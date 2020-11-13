Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 180,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

