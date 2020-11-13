Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PVAC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PVAC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

