Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

DVN stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.