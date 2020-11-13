Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,295,000 after acquiring an additional 149,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.