Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $141.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $148.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,432,535. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

