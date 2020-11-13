Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,323 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 330,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 835,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

