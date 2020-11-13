Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.73 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

