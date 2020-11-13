Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

