Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Union Gaming Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.