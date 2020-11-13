Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.22 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

