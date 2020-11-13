Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 6,303 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,894,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,549 shares of company stock worth $117,675. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.