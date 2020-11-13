Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 230.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

