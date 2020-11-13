Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.