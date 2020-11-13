Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,326 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.