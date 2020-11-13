Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 111,568 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,568 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,144,744 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.16 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

