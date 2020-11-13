Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 133,042 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,042 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $70.84 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

