Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.06 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

WYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

