Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

