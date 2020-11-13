Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIBK opened at $36.90 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

