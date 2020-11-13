Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of T opened at $28.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

