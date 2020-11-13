Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

