Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,608 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,139 shares of company stock worth $174,729. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

