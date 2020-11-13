Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,608 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $886.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,139 shares of company stock worth $174,729. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

