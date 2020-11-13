Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PVAC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

