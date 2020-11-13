Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $256.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

