Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $477.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $510.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.84.

