Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 215.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $477.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.93 and its 200-day moving average is $398.84. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $510.45.

