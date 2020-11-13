Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE GO opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $84,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,363.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $629,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,202 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,296.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after buying an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $415,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,510,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,424,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,019,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

