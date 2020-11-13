Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.