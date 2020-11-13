Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.