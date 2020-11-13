Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of TV opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

