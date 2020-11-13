GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

