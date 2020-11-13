Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HLMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.