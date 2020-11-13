Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $32.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several analysts have commented on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,913,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

