Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 331,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,633,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $54.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.