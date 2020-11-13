Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after buying an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after buying an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after buying an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,691,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,855,000 after buying an additional 1,148,781 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after buying an additional 482,942 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

